    Fiesta Schoolyards Transforms Empty Lots into Spectacular Play Spaces

    Fiesta Schoolyards, Field of Dreams, Otherworld Philadelphia, Art Outside & more!

    Air Date: November 17, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, learn how a Philly nonprofit transforms public schoolyards into vibrant play spaces. Visit a recreation complex in N.J. for special needs families. Experience an otherworldly indoor playground. Discover a new podcast about Art Outside. Meet America’s first Black female ringmaster. Explore the historic home of a Polish patriot. Patrick Stoner interviews Martin Scorsese.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate