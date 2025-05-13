Fetterman’s fitness, GOP budget battle

An explosive article in New York Magazine last week raised questions about U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s mental health and fitness to serve. Since then, many other news outlets have corroborated the reports from former and current staff detailing the first-term Pennsylvania senator’s mood swings, erratic behavior, unusual policy shifts and absenteeism.

Fetterman has vehemently denied these reports, stating that his mental health has never been better and claims these attacks are a “hit job” from disgruntled staff. Many republicans have come to the democrat’s defense.

Meanwhile, in the House, the GOP is wrestling with a budget package and unveiled their tax plan yesterday, which includes extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and which would add almost $5 trillion to the federal deficit. They’re eyeing Medicaid to claw back some savings. But all this is causing infighting among various wings of the Republican caucus.

On this episode of Studio 2, we turn to two political reporters for the latest from Capitol Hill.

Guests

Julia Terruso, National Politics Reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer

Sahil Kapur, Senior National Political Reporter for NBC News