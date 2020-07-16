Feel the Beat: DJ Classes for Philly Students

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley shares her favorite TikTok hack, learn how to make a beautiful container garden, and find out how virtual dance classes will keep your kids moving this summer. Get a sneak peek at how tiny homes are built and what it takes to truly live small, then visit PSTV’s DJ Explosion class, where students from the Philadelphia School District have the opportunity to learn DJ skills from a professional. Plus, unwind with Bob Ross and experience the joy of painting.