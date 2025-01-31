On the night of February 3, 2023 sirens blared through the night in East Palestine, Ohio. Explosions erupted, fires lit up the night sky, and plumes of black smoke formed over the village. One of the worst train derailments in U.S. history had left a smoldering tangle of 38 cars along the tracks, and sent thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals into the environment.

Residents soon began complaining of symptoms — headaches and coughing, nausea and vomiting, bloody noses and burning eyes — sparking fears of long-term health consequences and contamination that continue two years later.

The derailment was a dramatic example of something we encounter every day — exposure to harmful things that we can’t always see or smell, which pose threats that we don’t always fully understand. On this episode, we explore different kinds of exposure, ranging from carcinogenic chemicals to sunlight or black plastic, and investigate what harms they truly pose.

