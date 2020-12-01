“The Road Ahead”

Ethan Anderson is a Seattle-based musician, educator, and an international torchbearer of Americana music, with a touring history that spans 12 different countries. His music has been featured outlets such as the Huffington Post, Mojo Magazine, and No Depression Magazine to name a few.

He is also committed to music education, teaching Seattle-area students and at-risk youth in both middle school, high school and at the community college level. He is currently a voting member of the Recording Academy PNW Chapter, the PNW Chapter Education Committee and a member/contributor of GRAMMYU.

His band, Massy Ferguson, is a long-time Seattle headliner who once represented Seattle at the Iceland Airwaves Festival in Reykjavik after winning a Seattle Weekly/KEXP favorite band poll. He has played local and national festivals ranging from Bumbershoot to Watershed at the Gorge, to SXSW and AmericanaFest (Nashville). Ethan is also a member of the Americana Music Association US and a voting member of the Americana Music Association UK.

When not touring, he teaches English composition and English as a Second Language (ESL) and ESL through Music at Bellevue College in Bellevue, Washington. He currently lives in Ballard, Seattle with his wife and two sons, just blocks from his “favorite venue in the world”, the Tractor Tavern.