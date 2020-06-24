Ep 38: Luck and Jogging

Ep 38: Luck and JoggingListen 14:41
Can our heroes finally defeat a near-legendary villain, and accomplish what no other reporter, civil servant, law officer or angry mob has managed to do yet?
It's an election year, and whether people want to admit it or not, race is at the center of every issue -- healthcare, jobs, climate change, the media, and more. Join host Rebecca Carroll for essential conversations about race in a pivotal moment for America.
Can our heroes finally defeat a near-legendary villain, and accomplish what no other reporter, civil servant, law officer or angry mob has managed to do yet?
Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.