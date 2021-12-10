Electrifying everything: some optimism for climate change
Reports of the rapidly intensifying impact of climate change – including a recent IPCC one featured on Radio Times – often leave people with a sense of dread and hopelessness that it will ever be possible to reduce just how severely we’ve harmed the planet. Today we lay out an optimistic, maybe even realistic, plan.
Guest
Saul Griffith – Author of Electrify: An Optimist’s Playbook for our Clean Energy Future
We Recommend
WHYY –Philly’s next crop of city buildings will be greener under bill passed by Philly Council
The Washington Post – An Australian inventor wants to stop global warming by electrifying everything