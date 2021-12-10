Electrifying everything: some optimism for climate change

Air Date: December 10, 2021 10:00 am
Saul Griffith is the author of Electrify (photo/Clayton Boyd)

Reports of the rapidly intensifying impact of climate change – including a recent IPCC one featured on Radio Times – often leave people with a sense of dread and hopelessness that it will ever be possible to reduce just how severely we’ve harmed the planet. Today we lay out an optimistic, maybe even realistic, plan.

Saul Griffith – Author of Electrify: An Optimist’s Playbook for our Clean Energy Future

WHYY –Philly’s next crop of city buildings will be greener under bill passed by Philly Council

The Washington Post – An Australian inventor wants to stop global warming by electrifying everything

TIME – We Can Beat Climate Change If We Do One Thing Fast

