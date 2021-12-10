Electrifying everything: some optimism for climate change

Reports of the rapidly intensifying impact of climate change – including a recent IPCC one featured on Radio Times – often leave people with a sense of dread and hopelessness that it will ever be possible to reduce just how severely we’ve harmed the planet. Today we lay out an optimistic, maybe even realistic, plan.

Saul Griffith – Author of Electrify: An Optimist’s Playbook for our Clean Energy Future

