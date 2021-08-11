Headlines around the globe paint a frightening picture of a climate run amok – droughts, heat waves, wildfires, cyclones and devastating floods – and that’s just with a 1.1 degrees Celsius temperature rise. A new landmark scientific report says the heat and extreme weather that we’re experiencing is now baked into our planet’s climate and things are going to get even worse. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change study also definitively links greenhouse gas emissions to the rising temperature and extreme weather events. This hour, can the Earth handle the heat? What does it mean for the world’s people, plants and animals and is there anything we can still do to blunt the impact? We’ll talk with Rutgers University climate scientist ROBERT KOPP, a lead author of the IPCC report.