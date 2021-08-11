The new U.N. climate report

Air Date: August 11, 2021 10:00 am
Trees burn after firefighters conducted a firing operation to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Trees burn after firefighters conducted a firing operation to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Headlines around the globe paint a frightening picture of a climate run amok – droughts, heat waves, wildfires, cyclones and devastating floods – and that’s just with a 1.1 degrees Celsius temperature rise. A new landmark scientific report says the heat and extreme weather that we’re experiencing is now baked into our planet’s climate and things are going to get even worse. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change study also definitively links greenhouse gas emissions to the rising temperature and extreme weather events. This hour, can the Earth handle the heat? What does it mean for the world’s people, plants and animals and is there anything we can still do to blunt the impact? We’ll talk with Rutgers University climate scientist ROBERT KOPP, a lead author of the IPCC report.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate