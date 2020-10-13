Election update: voter suppression, and Senate races to watch

Guests: Ari Berman, Ella Nilsen

We are three weeks away from Election Day or what might run out to be Election Week. First up on Wednesday’s Radio Times, Marty will speak with Mother Jones reporter ARI BERMAN about some of the voter suppression tactics that are being used across the U.S. this election season involving ballots, ballot boxes and a myriad of lawsuits by the Trump campaign and the GOP. Ari will discuss what to expect in the weeks leading up to November 3rd. Then will the GOP hold on to their majority in the US senate? A few months ago it looked like they would while today those results are less certain. We’ll hear about some of the closest and most pivotal Senate races to pay attention to with Vox’s ELLA NILSEN.