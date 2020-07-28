“There’s Something in the Air”

“Doctor Jazz”

Drew Nugent is a jazz musician hailing from Philly. His main instruments are piano, cornet/trumpet, vocals, and a musical oddity known as the “Hot Teakettle”, which is a teapot played with a cornet or trumpet mouthpiece inserted in its spout.

Nugent, along with his band The Midnight Society, are devoted to the preservation and performance of vintage jazz music from the first 3 decades of the 20th century. They kicked off a campaign to inspire these new Roaring 2020s with a New Years Eve gala at the Arts Ballroom (previously the bootlegger HQ, Sylvania Hotel). In the span of a little over a decade , Drew and his band have played such renowned gigs and venues such as NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion, the Delta Queen and Mississippi Queen steamboats, the Hearst Castle, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island.