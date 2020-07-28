    Drew Nugent

    Air Date: July 28, 2020

    “There’s Something in the Air”

    “Doctor Jazz”

    Drew Nugent is a jazz musician hailing from Philly. His main instruments are piano, cornet/trumpet, vocals, and a musical oddity known as the “Hot Teakettle”, which is a teapot played with a cornet or trumpet mouthpiece inserted in its spout.

    Nugent, along with his band The Midnight Society, are devoted to the preservation and performance of vintage jazz music from the first 3 decades of the 20th century. They kicked off a campaign to inspire these new Roaring 2020s with a New Years Eve gala at the Arts Ballroom (previously the bootlegger HQ, Sylvania Hotel). In the span of a little over a decade , Drew and his band have played such renowned gigs and venues such as NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion, the Delta Queen and Mississippi Queen steamboats, the Hearst Castle, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

