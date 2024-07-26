Doylestown Friends Design Furniture with Artistic Flare
Hoehne Clark Furniture, Lunar Faire, DVINTI Skincare, Nile Swim Club & More!
Next on You Oughta Know, meet a furniture-making duo whose creations combine function and art. Visit the whimsical and witchy Lunar Faire. Learn how a cosmetic chemist helps clients have healthier skin and hear her tips for protecting summer skin naturally. Find out how the historic Nile Swim Club continues to promote inclusion and education. Get the scoop on Milk Jawn’s popular and unusual flavors.
