Devon O’Connor

“Walk Away”

Devon is an alt-pop artist from Philadelphia, PA. She writes and produces her own poppy bops, as well as writes and produces for other artists. Her single “Walk Away” is from her new 2021 EP titled “Helium”, which is an uplifting, bubbly pop project about empowerment.

Her 2020 EP “Sitting Up Straight” generated a quarter of a million streams and received attention from outlets such as Wonderland, Guitar Girl Magazine, Magnet Magazine, among others, and she’s excited to take this new project to the next level. Devon will also be featured and on the cover of the April issue of IMTAC Magazine.