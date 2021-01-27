Deradicalizing extremists

The January 6th storming of the Capitol was a visceral reminder to many of us that America is replete with various extremist and cult-like groups, and that their existence is by no means benign. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about how people get involved and indoctrinated with white supremacist groups, violent insurrectionists, and conspiratorial thinking, and how they can be deradicalized from harmful thoughts and behavior. Joining us is Chapman University sociologist and expert in extremist groups PETER SIMI, and cult expert DIANE BENSCOTER, a former “Moonie” who has been working with the families of Qanon conspiracy adherents.