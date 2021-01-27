Deradicalizing extremists

Air Date: January 27, 2021 10:00 am
An unidentified member of a neo-Nazi group displays a Nazi battle flag by the Delaware Canal as others engage in a shouting match with opponents on the other side of the canal during an anti-gay rally last year in a state park in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. Both groups also hurled rocks, bottles, and sticks at one another as hundreds of state police stood by. (AP Photo/Widman)

An unidentified member of a neo-Nazi group displays a Nazi battle flag by the Delaware Canal as others engage in a shouting match with opponents on the other side of the canal during an anti-gay rally last year in a state park in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. Both groups also hurled rocks, bottles, and sticks at one another as hundreds of state police stood by. (AP Photo/Widman)

The January 6th storming of the Capitol was a visceral reminder to many of us that America is replete with various extremist and cult-like groups, and that their existence is by no means benign. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about how people get involved and indoctrinated with white supremacist groups, violent insurrectionists, and conspiratorial thinking, and how they can be deradicalized from harmful thoughts and behavior. Joining us is Chapman University sociologist and expert in extremist groups PETER SIMI, and cult expert DIANE BENSCOTER, a former “Moonie” who has been working with the families of Qanon conspiracy adherents.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate