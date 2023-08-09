James McBride’s ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’

Author James McBride‘s new novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, starts with the discovery of a long-ago murder—a skeleton and mezuzah at the bottom of a well in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The story follows a Jewish woman, Chona Ludlow, who runs a grocery store in the 1930s in a poor neighborhood where Jewish, Black and white immigrants live side by side. Some residents ban together to protect one member of their community, a Black orphaned boy who is deaf.

McBride said the life of his Jewish Orthodox grandmother, who he never knew, was the inspiration for the book. His other award-winning titles include Deacon King Kong, The Good Lord Bird, and The Color of Water, his memoir recounting his childhood as the son of a Black father and white Jewish mother.