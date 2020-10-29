Dark money in the 2020 election; the Walter Wallace Jr. shooting

The 2020 election will be the most expensive in history — $11 billion spent on the presidential and congressional races. And most of the money is “dark,” contributions to super PACs from undisclosed donors. Conservative groups used to be the biggest dark money funders but this election democratic groups are outspending Republican ones. This hour, we look at dark money in politics and how it hurts our democracy with guests ANNA MASSOGLIA, a researcher at the Center for Responsive Politics and CHISUN LEE, deputy director of the Brennan Centers Election Reform Program. But first, we’ll examine the tragic shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. that took place in West Philadelphia earlier this week – how the situation unfolded and what can, and should, change to ensure that these types of incidents don’t occur any longer. Joining us is Temple Universiry assistant professor of criminology, AJIMA OLAGHERE.