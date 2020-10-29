Cruising into Fall

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Irene Levy Baker, author of 100 Things to Do in Philadelphia Before You Die shares her favorite socially distanced fall activities. Then, hit the road – or trail – with two biking groups and find out how group cycling is a great way to make friends and exercise. Meet the brother and sister team behind “Survived,” a program that provides lawn signs and window clings to businesses who strictly follow CDC guidelines. Learn about Fleisher Art Memorial’s virtual Día de Muertos celebrations, and the Philadelphia Orchestra’s ‘Our City, Your Orchestra’ initiative which offers free, live-streamed performances that will take place at different black-owned businesses across the city. Plus, don’t miss your chance to tour Eastern State Penitentiary after dark until November 15th!