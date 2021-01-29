Cooking adventures from your home kitchen

At the beginning of the pandemic, people turned to their kitchens to dust off their old cookbooks, master sourdough starters, and make homemade pasta. But as we continue to stay at home, some of that initial creativity might have worn off. So how can we continue to enjoy and create good food from our homes? Chef SOHLA EL-WAYLLY and Philadelphia Inquirer food editor JAMILA ROBINSON join to share their cooking tips and favorite recipes to inspire you in your kitchens.