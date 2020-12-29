Colin McNally

“The Drill”

Colin learned to play piano and developed an appreciation for poetry while attending boarding school in Carlisle, England. A diehard Rolling Stones fan with a flare for drama and a love to dance, Colin put together the Colinizers, and they produced their first album “Trouble Drawing Lines” in 2008. They also released “Death by Distraction” in 2011, “Oxy-Morons and the Cerebral Ballsy” in 2015, “What Kind of Debauchery, Whose measure of Excellence, and the Tall Tale of Algorithmic Affirmation” in 2019.

The Colinizers have been rocking the Tri-state are since 2008….and next the world….because that’s what Colinizers do.