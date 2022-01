This week on You Oughta Know, WHYY health expert Nina Feldman weighs in on COVID-19 rapid tests and clears up some common misconceptions. Get expert tips on how to make friends as an adult. Visit a diverse comic book store and coffeehouse with something for everyone. Step into the mind and art of a master at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. And explore a Doylestown castle and museum that’s home to archeologist Henry Chapman Mercer’s prize collection.