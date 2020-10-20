    Chris Dryfoos

    Air Date: October 20, 2020

    “Rhythm of the Rain”

    Chris Dryfoos is a 24-year-old folk musician. He was raised in Allentown, PA and currently resides in Orlando, FL.

    Chris began his musical journey in 2012 and has since learned to play the guitar, drums, bass, and piano. He has also written hundreds of songs and played concerts throughout the United States, including Florida, New Mexico, and Maine.

    Chris has released several albums of original material as a solo artist and with his band the Romani Brothers. In his most recent solo album, New Days Must Come, Chris addresses the division within the U.S. today and calls for unity.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

