Summer TV and the Writers’ Strike, Chris Christie to Launch 2024 Bid
What should you watch on your streaming service this summer? And what's the latest with the WGA strike? Plus, former NJ Gov. Christie's likely 2024 bid and Studio 2 trivia.
Next week, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is likely to announce he’s entering the Republican primary in 2024. Political journalist Matt Katz joins us to discuss the potential bid for presidency.
Have you watched the last episode of Succession? Don’t worry, no spoilers here. Melanie McFarland joins us to discuss new summer TV, the writers’ strike and Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing.
It’s Trivia Thursday at Studio 2 and we hope you’re ready for another nerdy question from our hosts Cherri and Avi. If you want to be quizzed by our champions, call (215) 351-0525 and tell us why you are the best candidate for next week.
