Caution or overreaction? The coronavirus outbreak and Philly

While there have been zero cases of coronavirus in Philly, the response has been swift with reports of business being down in Chinatown and cancelled exchange programs and events. We took a closer look at what happened after the first potential case of coronavirus surfaced at a Philadelphia Quaker school. When does measured caution morph into paranoia — and why can it be tough to tell the difference?

Guest: WHYY health reporter Nina Feldman. Billy Penn’s Layla A. Jones contributed reporting.