Caring for our Veterans

We’re honoring our Veterans in this episode of You Oughta Know. Host Shirley Min talks with a Wilmington, DE Veterans Administration PTSD specialist about the grief some Veterans are experiencing with the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition to counseling, there are a numerous resources available to them. Then we go inside the Edison 64 Community that’s helping to care for Veterans and their families, while honoring the memory of fallen Philadelphia soldiers. Plus, travel with use to Germantown Avenue to meet the owner of Ubuntu Fine Art Photography Gallery. And style expert and author George Brescia shows us some looks for fall and the holidays.

Resources for Vets: