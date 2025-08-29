Cannonball! Is it time to swim, boat and float in Philly’s waterways?
You might look at the Schuylkill River and think it's too dirty to jump in. Contamination is a problem, but some advocates say Philly rivers are safer than some may realize.Listen 16:03
Ben Franklin used to swim in the Schuylkill. It’s true. But Philly residents looking for water recreation today usually travel outside the city. Some advocates say our rivers and waterways are safer than they appear, and more usable than the city may be letting on.
On this Studio 2 Extra, Avi Wolfman-Arent sits down with journalist Kyle Bagenstose, who wrote Grid Magazine’s latest cover story, Back to the Water.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.