Cannonball! Is it time to swim, boat and float in Philly’s waterways?

Ben Franklin used to swim in the Schuylkill. It’s true. But Philly residents looking for water recreation today usually travel outside the city. Some advocates say our rivers and waterways are safer than they appear, and more usable than the city may be letting on.

On this Studio 2 Extra, Avi Wolfman-Arent sits down with journalist Kyle Bagenstose, who wrote Grid Magazine’s latest cover story, Back to the Water.