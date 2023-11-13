Can Couples Learn to Argue Better?
Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss how to stay open and honest during difficult conversations.Listen 4:41
Arguments are inevitable in romantic relationships, but they can often dissolve into hurtful exchanges that have lasting, negative consequences. What are the ground rules that make arguments more productive?
Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss how to stay open and honest during difficult conversations.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.