    Can Couples Learn to Argue Better?

    Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss how to stay open and honest during difficult conversations.

    Air Date: November 13, 2023
    Listen 4:41

    Arguments are inevitable in romantic relationships, but they can often dissolve into hurtful exchanges that have lasting, negative consequences. What are the ground rules that make arguments more productive?

    Brought to you by Voices in the Family

    Voices in the Family

    Thoughtful discussions led by family psychologist Dan Gottlieb, Ph.D., Voices in the Family highlights issues and experiences that affect individuals and society.

