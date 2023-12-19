    BUSTA

    Air Date: December 19, 2023
    Listen 18:39
    In the season finale of Art Outside, we’re talking to the graffiti artist, BUSTA. We learn how he took his craft from a sketchbook in Colombia, to art school, then into the streets of Philly, and why he thinks non-commissioned public art is actually healthy for cities.

