Bullying on the Rise, Disappearing Pay Phones, Why We Love (or Hate) Spicy Foods

A new photo exhibit at Maguire Art Museum investigates America’s remaining pay phones, often found in communities that lack access to basic technology. WHYY News arts and culture reporter Peter Crimmins talks about where all the pay phones have gone and efforts to bring back the public telephone for free, including right here in Philadelphia.

A new state report shows incidents of bullying and harassment at New Jersey schools have jumped to the highest rate ever recorded. We talk with Jessica Glass Kendorski, psychologist and professor at PCOM, and New Jersey Anti-Bullying Task Force chairperson Shannon Cuttle about what fuels bullying in schools, the unprecedented rise, and how to put a stop to it.

Why do some like it hot, but others pass on even the mildest peppery flavor? We’ll talk about humans’ differing preferences for spicy foods, how you can build up your tolerance, and what your tastebuds say about your personality with Penn State food science professor John Hayes.