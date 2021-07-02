Building Knowledge, Breaking Barriers: CCP Students Connect

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley shares how one small addition to your email signature can help signal inclusivity and solidarity for queer and trans people.

Then, students from the Community College of Philadelphia are connecting with history on a new level thanks to a collaboration with Presbyterian Historical Society’s 500-year-old archive.

The Delaware State Fair makes room for more live entertainment this year, and Tonya Pendleton shares all the fun things to do in the area this month like seeing Lady Alma perform at Cira Green or attending Delaware’s Shakespeare in the Park.

Up next, meet the New Jersey basketball player who ditched the court for the canvas when the pandemic left him stuck at home.

We’ll show you how to take your charcuterie boards to the next level with styling techniques done by the professionals, then take a trip to Kensington’s newest hidden gem, Mural City Cellars, Philadelphia’s first independently owned urban winery.

Plus, if you’re looking for a summer read, try out The Secret Apartment by Tom Garvey, a true story about how Garvey lived inside Philadelphia’s Vet Stadium without being caught!