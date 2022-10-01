Bonus Interview: Sally Field

SALLY FIELD has been a respected and popular Hollywood actor for decades. She’s had numerous iconic roles, such as the psychologically troubled Sybil, union hero Norma Rae, Forrest Gump’s mother, and Mary Todd Lincoln.

Her Oscar acceptance speech has become one of the most memorable moments in award show history with her sincere delivery of, “You like me! You really like me!”

But the high moments of her life also came with some lows, particularly her childhood when she was abused. On today’s episode from the Radio Times archive, we listen to Marty’s conversation with Field, recorded in 2019 at the Free Library of Philadelphia, when she discussed her life, her career, and why acting was such a successful tool for overcoming trauma.