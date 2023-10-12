Banning Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers, Preventing Bird Strikes

Every year, an alarming number of birds, up to one billion, lose their lives due to collisions with buildings and windows of all shapes and sizes across the United States. Deaths particularly increase during migration season. Jason Weckstein, associate curator of Ornithology at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University joins us to talk about what’s being done to prevent bird strikes, and how people can help.

And, with falling leaves, gas-powered leaf blowers are out in full force, commonly to quickly clear leaves and debris from yards, streets and sidewalks. However, they also generate noise and air pollution, leading to concerns about their environmental impact and potential health effects. Seth Lieberman is the co-founder of Quiet Clean Philly, a group pushing for a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. We’ll also hear from Gregg Robertson, the Government Relations Consultant for the Pennsylvania Landscape & Nursery Association, about what a ban on gas-powered lawn mowing equipment would mean for the industry.