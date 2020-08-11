Big Tech: monopolies, misinformation and election integrity

Guests: David Dayen, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, Joshua Tucker

Big Tech CEOs were grilled before Congress last week about whether they’ve become too dominant in the marketplace, stifling competition and harming consumer choice. Should Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon be regulated, even broken up? And what’s all the hullabaloo over TikTok? We’ll talk about the tech giants, the anti-trust hearings and Trump’s TikTok fight with The American Prospect’s DAVID DAYEN. Then, Twitter and Facebook have taken steps to crackdown in misinformation, including by President Trump. But are they doing enough to safeguard our democracy, especially in light of a new intelligence report that says that Russia once again is using social media to interfere in our election. We’ll talk with KATHLEEN HALL JAMIESON, professor of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and JOSHUA TUCKER, professor of politics and co-director of New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics about their concerns over social media, disinformation, and election meddling.