    Best of 2019

    Air Date: December 19, 2019

    With the holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to visit the Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway.

    You might recognize guitarist Eric Schenkman as one of the Spin Doctors, but now Schenkman is touring with his third solo album, Who Shot John? Before his gig at Kung Fu Necktie, Schenkman stopped in to play his song “Salvation (Lincoln’s Feat)” at the You Oughta Know music lounge.

    It’s been a wonderful first year of You Oughta Know so Shirley and Regina are bringing you their favorite moments. Join us in 2020 at a new time slot, Thursdays at 7 PM!

