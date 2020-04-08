Bernie Sanders suspends his campaign

Air Date: April 9, 2020 10:00 am
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, speaks at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, speaks at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Guests: Holly Otterbein, Eddie Glaude Jr, Will Bunch
Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the President on Wednesday, effectively making Joe Biden the Democratic nominee for President in the 2020 general election. Today on the show, we’ll reflect on Sanders’ campaign and career, why he decided to drop out of the race, look ahead to the Biden vs. Trump general election campaign. Joining us is POLITICO reporter HOLLY OTTERBEIN, Princeton professor of African American Studies EDDIE GLAUDE Jr., and Philadelphia Inquirer columnist WILL BUNCH.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate