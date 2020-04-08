Bernie Sanders suspends his campaign
Guests: Holly Otterbein, Eddie Glaude Jr, Will Bunch
Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the President on Wednesday, effectively making Joe Biden the Democratic nominee for President in the 2020 general election. Today on the show, we’ll reflect on Sanders’ campaign and career, why he decided to drop out of the race, look ahead to the Biden vs. Trump general election campaign. Joining us is POLITICO reporter HOLLY OTTERBEIN, Princeton professor of African American Studies EDDIE GLAUDE Jr., and Philadelphia Inquirer columnist WILL BUNCH.