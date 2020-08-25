“When They Find Us”

Formed during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Benson is comprised of Brianna, Hudson, Schyler and Haley Marsh. While the siblings were on lockdown in their home, they began to give shape to a broad sound pulled from a pool of early 2000s pop, southwestern rock, family legacies and, possibly, TikTok. They released eight weekly field recordings during the quarantine (relying on their parents behind the camera), filming in nearby locations typically occupied, now empty because of the virus — a school bus depot, a church playground, an overgrown baseball field.

While filming their first field recording for the original song “When They Find Us”, their grandfather — a piece of that legacy — passed away, unbeknownst to them. And it began to give new, raw meaning to the art they’d been creating. Even in loss, in the haphazardness of a worldwide pandemic, the unknown of a nation on fire, there is the promise of something new. This song is for him and for all of us.