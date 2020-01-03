On Stage At Curtis features pianist Benjamin Krasner a self-described storyteller. He has a narrative that unfolds through the music he is playing but leaves it up to the listener to discover his or her own story within the music.

Bach: Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826

Benjamin Krasner, piano

A partita is typically a dance suite. This partita is interesting because it starts with a kind of French overture. The dances are Sinfonia, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Rondeaux and Capriccio.