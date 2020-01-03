    Benjamin Krasner

    Air Date: January 3, 2020

    On Stage At Curtis features pianist Benjamin Krasner a self-described storyteller. He has a narrative that unfolds through the music he is playing but leaves it up to the listener to discover his or her own story within the music.

    Bach: Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826
    Benjamin Krasner, piano

    A partita is typically a dance suite. This partita is interesting because it starts with a kind of French overture. The dances are Sinfonia, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Rondeaux and Capriccio.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

