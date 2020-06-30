Battleground 2020: the state of the presidential race

Guests: Charlie Gerow, TJ Rooney, Errin Haines

In the sixth installment of our Battleground 2020 series, we’ll focus on the Presidential race as it stands in Pennsylvania. With 20 electoral college votes in play, Pennsylvania continues to be one of crucial battleground states in the November election. Recent polling shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading Donald Trump among Commonwealth voters. With us to talk about how the race is taking shape here are political strategists CHARLIE GEROW and TJ ROONEY. But first, candidate Joe Biden has pledged to select a woman as his running mate and it has been reported that he is seriously considering a woman of color to fill the role. Political reporter ERRIN HAINES joins us to talk about the factors influencing his decision.