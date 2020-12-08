“Somebody Else’s Fault”

Award-winning singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia presents an eclectic mix of refreshingly original songs and inventive covers, finding inspiration in Brazilian bossa nova, acoustic American folk, 1950s west-coast jazz and contemporary pop.

Wisnia’s clever lyrics give a knowing nod to his contemporaries, while his smooth vocals and deft piano skills assure you that this is truly something new. Originally from Bucks County, he has performed in prestigious venues around the world from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, to concerts in Poland, Japan, and Brazil. His latest single “Sky Blue Sky” was recorded via satellite between Philadelphia and Brazil, winning recognition from the Philadelphia Songwriters Project and Mid-Atlantic Song Contest. In addition to being a performing songwriter, Wisnia has also given a TED talk and performed with The Moth storytellers. He also runs the Philadelphia Songwriters Workshop and hosts a monthly Songwriters Concert Series in Ardmore PA.

Avi Wisnia will release a new album of original music later this year, including this single “Somebody Else’s Fault.”