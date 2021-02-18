Arts in the Region

Meet the Movers & Makers inspiring artists and fostering diverse collaborations in our region. Brandywine Workshop makes access to art-education more equitable with a free online service. Intercultural Journeys uses the power of the performing arts to catalyze social change and create spaces for dialogue. Photographer John Singletary creates an immersive exhibition with dancers, choreographers, costume designers and makeup artists. Plus, IDEA in Camden serves as a welcoming space to nurture the creative talents of area youth.