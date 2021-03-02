“Fire”

Archpalatine is one of the freshest new artistic voices standing out amongst the backdrop of the City of Brotherly Love’s many multi-faceted and musically talented artists. The singer, songwriter, pianist, performer, and charismatic band front-man Derek Anthony Wilson is poised to not only create a lane for himself and his bandmates, (Anthony Pompey – vocals, Eric Allenson – drums, Ben High – bass, and Dave Coulson – guitar) but also blaze a trail for creative risk takers, soulful story tellers, and theatrical musicians who challenge the old guard of musical gate keepers.



Wilson is a classically trained concert vocalist, National Marian Anderson Historical Society scholar artist, and internationally touring musician who’s accolades both on and off-stage are only rivaled by his desire to use his musical platform and gifts to initiate and support social change, engage spirit and talent, and course ambitions within the musical landscape. With a penchant for beautifully and seamlessly blending genres, Archpalatine sires a sound that is just as difficult to pigeonhole into one category as it is to forget.



Archpalatine breaks down genre to create a new sound that may eloquently and appropriately be called

“Histrionic Cosmic Soul”. The feel-good music gifted to the audience at an Archpalatine show offers a long-time abandoned experience that can be enjoyed by every group of people from all walks of life, every taste in entertainment, all preferences and interests, and moves the soul, be it in the form of smiles on faces to dancing out of your seat.



Archpalatine infuses his musical presentations with theatrics traditionally reserved for stage shows and are reminiscent of large-scale Broadway features — be they performed on a grand scale, in intimate rooms, or at the trendiest outlets. Performances by this musical powerhouse develops rapport with the audience, encourages audience participation through call & response, and incorporates danceable rhythms. Shows regularly include one-of-a-kind fashion designs and electronic components that engages both the audible and visual senses, alike. Archpalatine aims to leave his audience so infused with good vibes and positivity that any in attendance is prone to leave a show feeling more jubilation than possessed upon arrival.



Archpalatine provides a voice and an instrument to the feelings of hope, joy, love, and triumph that is so needed in this current climate. This serves as a departure from the mundane and discouraging weight and obligation life places before us. Archpalatine has been named among WXPN’s “The Philly 100” list as well as a designated staff pick for ALT 104.5’s & iHeartRadio’s 2019 Year End Awards.



Trends fade, new artists come and go, but Archpalatine is the stuff of legend and is poised to make each next year his best year, this last year his past year and his right now IS what’s next. With the recent release of “Valentine’s Day”, a playful love song produced by Archpalatine himself and mixed and mastered by Band Cave Studios, Wilson introduces and welcomes listeners to Archpalatine.



For full albums, recent releases, and more information please visit archpalatine.com or find @archpalatine on all social networks and streaming platforms including Spotify, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.