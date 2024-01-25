Surviving an Apocalypse, New Philadelphia City Council, Books of Early 2024

A new four-year term begins Thursday for Philadelphia City Council. We hear from WHYY’s Tom MacDonald about what we can expect.

Are you prepared to survive an apocalypse? Do you know how to build a bunker, fend off a hostile clan or survive a robot uprising? If you’re not sure, join us for our conversation with Joshua Piven and David Borgenicht, the Philadelphia authors of The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Apocalypse. We’ll get real survival advice to some tongue-in-cheek and – and some more likely – end-of-world situations.

Romance, horror, memoir, fiction, fantasy – we hear about freshly published books from local, new authors and renowned bestsellers. Dena Heilik from the Free Library of Philadelphia joins us to review some new printed works.