Anthony Pisciotta

“First Responders”

Anthony is a retired postal worker, and like John Prine he wrote many of his songs while completing his daily deliveries. He is not a professional musician, but has been playing and writing the last 50 years. He plays open mics and songwriter showcases. He is also a hospice music volunteer playing for patients either individually or in group settings. The song “First Responders” is the story of a first responder who runs into the towers on 9/11. In the last few months he included a last verse to honor the hospital workers fighting COVID.