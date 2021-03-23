    Anthony Pisciotta

    Air Date: March 23, 2021

    “First Responders”

    Anthony is a retired postal worker, and like John Prine he wrote many of his songs while completing his daily deliveries. He is not a professional musician, but has been playing and writing the last 50 years. He plays open mics and songwriter showcases. He is also a hospice music volunteer playing for patients either individually or in group settings. The song “First Responders” is the story of a first responder who runs into the towers on 9/11. In the last few months he included a last verse to honor the hospital workers fighting COVID.

