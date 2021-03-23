“Black Myself”

Amythyst Kiah — who Rolling Stone calls “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets” has released a radically reimagined version of “Black Myself,” the GRAMMY-nominated song she originally recorded in 2019 with Our Native Daughters (the group includes Amythyst, Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell).

Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Amos Lee, Andrew Bird) and recorded at LA’s legendary Sound City Studios, this new version departs from the mid-tempo and largely acoustic original version, amplifying the track’s kinetic tension via stacked vocals and a wash of electric guitar. “‘Black Myself’ is the first song I’ve written that was confrontational,” says Amythyst.

The album is a glorious combination of two vastly different worlds – the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion and the roots music scene where she has recently seen breakout success – while also telling a story that is uniquely hers.