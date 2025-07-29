A tipping point for US-Israel relations?

Images of emaciated children in Gaza have shaken the world and led to global outrage at the Israeli military offensive. Yesterday, President Donald Trump said there was “real starvation” in Gaza, breaking from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military allies, who claim the idea of a growing humanitarian crisis is propaganda.

Since 1948, America has been Israel’s greatest ally and largest source of foreign aid. America’s policy toward Israel has rarely changed over the years, persisting through administrations on either side of the aisle. But now with public anger mounting, is this a tipping point in the war in Gaza? Could this alter what’s been almost unconditional U.S. support?

Public opinion polls this year have shown a decline in Americans’ support for Israel and an increase in sympathy for the Palestinians. On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll get two perspectives on what’s happening on the ground in Gaza and if it could lead to a fraying in US-Israel relations.

Guests:

Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington

Matti Friedman – author and Jerusalem-based columnist for The Free Press