Preview: 1883
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott talk with Patrick Stoner about the gritty shooting conditions that make the western more authentic.
The Takeaway is the national news program that delivers the news and analysis you need. The program invites listeners to learn more and be part of the American conversation on-air and online.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott talk with Patrick Stoner about the gritty shooting conditions that make the western more authentic.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal