“Staying apart from people outside our household is not easy,” Miller said, but called the step necessary in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Instead, she encouraged everyone to celebrate the holidays virtually.

The Department of Health on Monday reported a two-day total of 15,100 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 563,589, including 13,981 fatalities. More than 6,000 patients remain hospitalized — double the hospitalization peak experienced this spring. According to Miller, “massive surges” of positive COVID-19 cases exist in the majority of Pennsylvania counties.

Pennsylvania Department of Health officials on Monday shared resources for people struggling with various holiday stressors amid a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mental health

Miller, speaking at a Monday press conference, encouraged an open dialogue around mental health, explaining the importance of reaching new residents who may be seeking resources for themselves or a loved one.

The Wolf administration recommended Pennsylvanians take inventory and be honest about how they are feeling with both themselves and their support network.

Whether residents are having these feelings for the first time, or are well acquainted with feelings of depression and anxiety, “your feelings are valid,” Miller said.