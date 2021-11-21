Hospitality workers at the Wyndham Historic District hotel in Philadelphia went on strike Sunday morning.

Union officials said they want to secure livable wages and better conditions for their workforce, who are majority Black, Latino, and/or immigrants.

The workers are part of UNITE HERE Local 274, which represents about 4,000 hospitality staff at hotels, airports, and foodservice across the Philadelphia region. Wyndham workers are participating in a wave that has become known as “Striketober,” as labor unions nationwide threaten job actions or walk off the job to protest conditions.

The union’s contract expired in 2019. Union representatives said they met with hotel management to work through negotiations throughout the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitality staff spent the majority of the year at home due to a lack of hotel visits.

Since hotel visits increased, however, staff said working conditions have not been in the workers’ best interest, prompting the union to ask management for a “worker-led, people-of-color led” recovery from the pandemic’s impact.

Staff said a number of factors have pushed them to demand more, from higher workloads on a smaller number of workers to pay not keeping up with the increase in responsibilities. The pandemic cut the staff nearly in half, adding more work to those who are still employed there.

“They got rid of the greeters. They got rid of the hostess. So we were doing all of that,” restaurant server Monica Burks, who has worked at the hotel for 13 years, told WHYY News in October.