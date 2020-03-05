International Womxn’s Day

Asian Arts Initiative

1219 Vine St.

Saturday, March 7, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$5 – $30 suggested, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds

The Asian Arts Collective is hosting its 2nd annual Womxn’s Day event to celebrate women from all backgrounds. The event incorporates anyone who identifies as female or nonbinary and features a full schedule of live performances, dance, pleasure, finance and healing workshops, dinner and a queer social. Trans queer pop musician SuperKnova and dancer/vocalist Messapotamia Lefae are scheduled to perform.

Celebrate International Women’s Day

Brandywine River Museum Of Art

1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd. Rt. 1

Chadds Ford, Pa.

Sunday, March 8, noon

Free with museum admission

The Brandywine opens their doors for a special celebration of International Women’s Day. Among the day’s special events is The Museum of Impact, led by its founding director Monica O. Montgomery. She’s hosting the “Upstanders Festival” an interactive art and letter-writing event that offers women the chance for more direct engagement with women of history, including themselves. Visitors can also see the “Votes for Women: A Visual History” exhibit, a performance by the Lincoln University Choir and Women’s Ensemble, and “Under The Bonnet” a theatrical look at the life of suffragist Lucretia Mott.

International Women’s Day Market

The Bourse Philly

111 S. Independence Mall E

Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

Over twenty women-owned and operated businesses will converge on the Bourse Philly for a day-long event celebrating female entrepreneurship and International Women’s Day. Clothing, home goods, handmade items, jewelry, art, beauty products and craft beers, all created by women, will be for sale. Women-owned businesses in the Bourse Food Hall including Menagerie Coffee, Prescription Chicken and Barry’s Buns will provide food for purchase. Live music will be performed on the hour by Jodi Valentin, Essie Riddle, Martha Stuckey, Seraiah Nicole and Sahara Moon Music.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week

Various venues

Sunday, March 8 – Friday, March 13

$15.20 – $35.20

The city’s best restaurants are gearing up for Restaurant Week, which offers $15.20 and $35.20 prix-fixe three-course meals for lunch and dinner respectively for the duration. Over 70 restaurants, including those both in the city’s casinos and independent of them, will feature specialty menus. Cuisines are a broad range from American to Asian to Italian to Cuban, and the week incorporates some of A.C.’s most popular eateries. Reservations aren’t required but are recommended to ensure a table at the more coveted spots. Just a few of the restaurants participating: Stephen Starr’s Asian fusion fave Buddakan, perennial Italian standout Capriccio, the award-winning Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, the city’s famed Knife & Fork Inn, Jose Garces’ Spanish/Mediterranean showpiece Amada and New Orleans cuisine’s Bourre.

Philly Homebrew Club’s Winter Warmers 2020

Bok Building

1901 S. 9th

Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$40

The Philadelphia Homebrew Club hosts its 8th annual Winter Warmers Chili and Home Brew Competition on Saturday. Craft beer and chili lovers can indulge in both as you’ll taste unlimited chili samples to determine a city-wide winner. Although you’ll receive a PhillyHBC glass to try out all the homebrew, there are non-alcoholic options as well. We think you can still keep the glass regardless of your choice! Some proceeds benefit local community organizations.

Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.

$28

The Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra, founded by Jeri Lynne Johnson to help showcase the talents of classical musicians of color, is celebrating the work of African American women and their 10th anniversary. Their performance at the Barnes on Friday night includes compositions by Black women like Valerie Coleman and Jessie Montgomery. The Orchestra will play the Philadelphia premiere of the Piano Concert In One Movement by Florence Price, now credited as the first Black woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.

Pennsylvania Ballet: “La Bayadère”

Academy Of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Thursday, March 5 – Sunday, March 15

$35 and up

French ballet icon Marius Petipa and Jewish Austrian composer Ludwig Minkus collaborated on “La Bayadère” in the late 1800s and it became a classic. But they might not have foreseen the myriad ways in which the story of an Indian temple dancer would be critiqued and reinterpreted over the years. The Pennsylvania Ballet’s artistic director Angel Corella has reimagined the famed ballet without the offensive stereotypes. There’s a fine line when redeveloping any classic work. You can determine if Corella hits the mark during the ballet’s spring performances.

Philly POPS: POPS Rocks Phil Collins

Verizon Hall at The Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

$35 and up

Grammy- and Oscar-winner Phil Collins earned his icon status as a singer and songwriter with the band Genesis and as a solo artist, notching megahits in both incarnations. The breadth of Collins’ musicianship provides a lot of options for other interpretations. Enter the Philly POPS, who give Collins the symphonic treatment. Guest conductor and rock aficionado Stuart Chafetz is helming the show, which includes vocalist Aaron Finley from “Rock of Ages” and “Kinky Boots” and percussionist and Temple graduate Brian Kushmaul.

“My Sinatra” Starring Cary Hoffman

Copeland Hall at the Grand

818 N. Market St.

Wilmington, Del.

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.

It could be said that Cary Hoffman lives with a ghost, as his love for Frank Sinatra has dominated most of his professional life. That he also shares an uncanny vocal similarity and some family ties to the legendary superstar can’t be denied, which is why Hoffman’s not your average superfan. Hoffman turned these unique circumstances into an acclaimed PBS special “My Sinatra.” Now he’s taking it to the stage with a big band to tell his personal story of Sinatra’s impact on his life and work.

Israeli Film Festival

Philadelphia Film Center, other venues

Saturday, March 7th – Sunday, March 29, various times

Priced per screening $6 – $15

The Delaware Valley must have a record number of film festivals with at least a dozen going on in the region every year. This year marks the 24th year of the Israeli Film Festival, which will show 13 films over the next three weeks. Some of the filmmakers will provide pre-or post-film talks at selected screenings. The festival includes, as its opening night film, “Incitement” a controversial film about Yigal Amir, who assassinated Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, and the documentary “Golda,” about Israel’s first and only female prime minister. All films have English subtitles.

Paleopalooza

The Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Saturday, March 7, Sunday, March 8; Events begin at 10 a.m.

Free with museum admission

If you missed the tour of “Jurassic World” there’s another chance to have your kids learn about the days when dinosaurs walked the earth. The annual event showcases the museum’s paleontology archives and staff by scheduling a series of dino-related activities over two days. Attendees can view rare fossils and see paleontologist-led shows and demonstrations. Guided tours of Dinosaur Hall take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. each day.