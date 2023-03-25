Woman charged in connection with fatal hazmat incident in Mayfair

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A woman has been charged following a drug-related hazmat incident in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Friday that left a man dead.

The District Attorney’s Office said in an update Saturday that Perla Santiago-Diaz, 22, was charged for her alleged role in a drug conspiracy involving a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Santiago-Diaz and a two-month-old baby were treated at the hospital for exposure to the drugs.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Teesdale Street late Friday morning for a report of an unresponsive man.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Police say he was about 30 years old.