Wolf signs Pa. budget package, celebrates public school funding

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.

Wolf, a Democrat, touted $300 million extra for school district operations and instruction, including the unique idea of setting aside $100 million of that strictly for school districts historically disadvantaged by how Pennsylvania distributes aid to schools.

As a result, big urban school districts — including Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, York, Erie, Harrisburg, Scranton, Lancaster and Chester-Upland — will get a bigger jolt of state aid than they would have had that money gone through the state’s six-year-old funding formula.

Still, the state will only send about 15% of the roughly $7 billion in aid to public schools through a modern formula meant to help districts that are growing or dealing with larger populations of poorer families.

The rest is distributed through a formula dating back to the 1990s or simply through the politics of needing to win votes in the Legislature.

Wolf called it a “life-changing investment for students,” although he acknowledged that much more needs to be done for public schools.

“Here’s the truth: This is an important step forward and it’s worthy of celebration,” Wolf told a news conference on the Capitol steps Wednesday, backed by Democratic lawmakers and public school advocates. “But we still have work to do. We still have a long way to go before education in Pennsylvania is fully and fairly funded, adequate and fair funding. We don’t have that yet.”

Wolf in February asked lawmakers for $1.3 billion in aid to ensure that Pennsylvania’s updated school-funding formula is used for every dollar of state aid, while ensuring that no district would see a reduction.

Republicans balked at the price tag.