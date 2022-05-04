Cheyney University is probably best known as the nation’s oldest historically Black university. But soon, it could also become known for something else — being a leader in biotech.

On Tuesday morning, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the state of Pennsylvania has awarded Cheyney University with a $5 million investment for a new initiative called “ThinkUbator” — a biotech incubator designed to bring biologics, cell, and gene therapy companies to the campus.

“ThinkUbator is helping to bring the life sciences community to the Cheney campus in a big way,” Wolf said. “This is a major step. Through partnerships that will advance groundbreaking research while also helping to train a whole new generation of life science leaders and innovators.”